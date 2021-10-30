STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Remembering Kannada 'power star' late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29 in Bengaluru.

Published: 30th October 2021 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday in Bengaluru. The film fraternity and fans have poured in condolences over the untimely demise of the 46-year-old actor. Reacting to the news, Priyamani, who worked with the actor in Anna Bond, said, “Puneeth was one of the biggest stars, and a brilliant actor and dancer too. He was a gem of a person, constantly taking care of people around him and keeping the atmosphere light. He came to my wedding and blessed us. He even stayed back to speak to my parents. I can’t believe that he’s no more.”

Filmmaker Saravanan, who directed Puneeth in Chakravyuha, said, “He was an energetic actor who delivered whatever the director wanted. I spent time with him for around a year for Chakravyuha. Unfortunately, I met with an accident towards the end of the shoot and so, the film had to be delayed for two months. He could well have begun another project during the time, but instead, he waited for my recovery. I wanted to do another film with him, but I thought I had time. But this news is unbelievable.”

Sayyeshaa, his Yuvarathnaa co-star, said, “I have worked with so many actors, but he was the one with whom I bonded so much. He was like family to me. We knew each other even before Yuvarathnaa, and so it was comfortable working with him. In fact, I was new to Bengaluru, and so, he would send me food and make me feel at home. We both loved dancing, and shared great camaraderie there. I am not sure if I would have ventured into Sandalwood, if not for him.”

Puneeth Rajkumar was set to appear in James and Dvitva.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar RIP Puneeth Rajkumar Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar Sandalwood
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp