Remembering Kannada 'power star' late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

CHENNAI: Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday in Bengaluru. The film fraternity and fans have poured in condolences over the untimely demise of the 46-year-old actor. Reacting to the news, Priyamani, who worked with the actor in Anna Bond, said, “Puneeth was one of the biggest stars, and a brilliant actor and dancer too. He was a gem of a person, constantly taking care of people around him and keeping the atmosphere light. He came to my wedding and blessed us. He even stayed back to speak to my parents. I can’t believe that he’s no more.”

Filmmaker Saravanan, who directed Puneeth in Chakravyuha, said, “He was an energetic actor who delivered whatever the director wanted. I spent time with him for around a year for Chakravyuha. Unfortunately, I met with an accident towards the end of the shoot and so, the film had to be delayed for two months. He could well have begun another project during the time, but instead, he waited for my recovery. I wanted to do another film with him, but I thought I had time. But this news is unbelievable.”

Sayyeshaa, his Yuvarathnaa co-star, said, “I have worked with so many actors, but he was the one with whom I bonded so much. He was like family to me. We knew each other even before Yuvarathnaa, and so it was comfortable working with him. In fact, I was new to Bengaluru, and so, he would send me food and make me feel at home. We both loved dancing, and shared great camaraderie there. I am not sure if I would have ventured into Sandalwood, if not for him.”

Puneeth Rajkumar was set to appear in James and Dvitva.