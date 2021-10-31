STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai port uses rail to ship out excavators

The cargo imported from Shanghai through vessel MV Thoroco Legacy arrived on October 23 and was dispatched to Walajabad Rail Siding through train

Published: 31st October 2021 03:34 AM

Chennai port

Image of Chennai port used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ease road congestion, Chennai Port for the first time used the rail network to ship out 58 imported excavators with accessories to Walajabad using 35 BWT flat wagons. Usually, imported excavators are moved by road.

The cargo imported from Shanghai through vessel MV Thoroco Legacy arrived on October 23 and was dispatched to Walajabad Rail Siding through train on Friday. The last leg of the movement to Cheyyar will be completed through road, said a release.

This will ease road congestion and augment rail share. Sunil Paliwal, Port Chairman, appreciated the importer Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd and handling agent Aashirvaad Global Logistics Pvt Ltd for the operation.

