16-year-old stands straight after spine surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Kyphoscoliosis, a progressive deformity of the spine, is now able to stand straight after doctors at MGM Healthcare hospital performed a 10-hour specialised surgery.

The patient had the spine deformity for the last 6-7 years but it became more apparent over the last two years. He had problems with day-to-day movements and was unable to stand straight or sit for long periods. He also complained of breathlessness after walking short distances. After his father passed away during this period, he was faced with the burden of looking after his mother and others.

Doctors at MGM Healthcare hospital discovered that the malformed vertebral body in the thoracic spine, second segment of the vertebral column, was the cause of deformity. On July 30, the surgery to straighten his spine was formed.

UT speaker suffers cardiac arrest

Puducherry: Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam, suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Tuesday and was shifted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai. While he was on his way to the Legislative Assembly, he felt uneasiness and chest pain. He was taken to hospital. All the relevant cardiac investigations were carried out and emergency treatment was started.