Birthing blues

Early detection and prenatal care can reduce high risk pregnancy and ensure a healthy baby 

Published: 01st September 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Kavitha kovi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a mother’s life, a baby is the foundation of everything — hope, a sense of wonder, and a dream of different yet jolly possibilities. Having a child is an important event in a couple’s life. While for some this milestone comes with utter happiness, joy, and comfort, for others, the journey may not be the same.  

Although giving birth to a healthy baby is a natural process, however, this is not the case with all women. Some face challenges before, during or after the delivery, which doctors refer to as high-risk pregnancy. Any risks or complications that can put the mother and the baby at risk is called a high-risk pregnancy. In such pregnancies, the chances of having complications are higher than in most other cases. Generally, 6-8% of the pregnancies are categorised as high-risk pregnancies. Given the current lifestyle and work culture, several women these days undergo high-risk pregnancies.

Factors related to high-risk pregnancy  
Mother’s age: Women in their 30s, who are also known as Elderly Primigravida (first pregnancy at the age 35 yrs or above) need to be extra cautious during their pregnancy since older mothers may be at a higher risk for certain issues like miscarriage, congenital disabilities, twins, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and difficult labour.

Health: Medical conditions such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, placenta previa, jaundice in pregnancy, previous preterm deliveries (bad obstetrics history), severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, heart disease, kidney disorder, previous 2 or 3 caesareans, IVF conception, HIV positive pregnancy, Hepatitis B positive pregnancy, previous malignancy, fibroid uterus, uterine anomalies, fetal anomalies, obesity, twin or multiple pregnancies, and Rh Negative pregnancy often increases the pregnancy risks.

Unhealthy lifestyle: Habits such as smoking, consuming alcohol and obesity also increases the risk of complications during the pregnancy. Therefore, while conceiving, it is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle and eat lots of nutritious foods to ensure the complete well-being of the mother and the child.
Other reasons

  •  Late marriages 
  •  Delayed age of conception 
  • Infertility treatments and IVF conceptions

(The writer is  senior consultant- obstetrics & gynaecology,  Aster Women and Children Hospital, Benglauru)

PRECAUTIONS 
Detecting complications early might help the doctor to delay them to a stage where, if delivery is required to be done before term, the baby is out of danger

A healthy lifestyle and fitness  need to be followed before planning to conceive

Pre-conceptional check-ups and treatment can be considered

Have a strong support system during such times. Women often require someone they can communicate with and share all their worries. Hence, staying with a family member or parents can help them in staying calm and relaxed. Maintaining regular visits to the gynaecologist and listening to one’s body and baby, can help pregnant women in understanding their body better. 

One can opt for prenatal vitamins

