STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cops rescue minor girl who ran away from home after repeated sexual assault by father

Police rescued a 14-year-old girl from Marina Beach, where she was found sitting alone on Sunday night.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Adoption, orphan

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police rescued a 14-year-old girl from Marina Beach, where she was found sitting alone on Sunday night. She told the Child Welfare Committee that she had run away from her home in Chengalpattu district because she was being sexually assaulted by her father for over a month, with help from her stepmother.

On Sunday night, the police, during a patrol, found the girl sitting alone and when questioned she did not say much. She was then taken to a Home called Karunalaya Social Service Society in Tondiarpet. “Since she refused food on Monday, the staff asked her what was wrong. It was then that she revealed details about the sexual assault. She said that her mother passed away nine years ago and she was living with her father and stepmother,” said a police officer.

The girl added that her father started to sexually assault her about a month ago. Unable to tolerate it anymore, she fled on Sunday and reached Marina Beach. Child Welfare Committee members conducted inquiries with the girl and based on their complaint, an all-women police station registered a case. They then arrested the couple aged 40 and 38 from Chengalpattu district. They were booked under POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor girl Marina Beach sexual assault
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp