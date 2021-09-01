Cops rescue minor girl who ran away from home after repeated sexual assault by father

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police rescued a 14-year-old girl from Marina Beach, where she was found sitting alone on Sunday night. She told the Child Welfare Committee that she had run away from her home in Chengalpattu district because she was being sexually assaulted by her father for over a month, with help from her stepmother.

On Sunday night, the police, during a patrol, found the girl sitting alone and when questioned she did not say much. She was then taken to a Home called Karunalaya Social Service Society in Tondiarpet. “Since she refused food on Monday, the staff asked her what was wrong. It was then that she revealed details about the sexual assault. She said that her mother passed away nine years ago and she was living with her father and stepmother,” said a police officer.

The girl added that her father started to sexually assault her about a month ago. Unable to tolerate it anymore, she fled on Sunday and reached Marina Beach. Child Welfare Committee members conducted inquiries with the girl and based on their complaint, an all-women police station registered a case. They then arrested the couple aged 40 and 38 from Chengalpattu district. They were booked under POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.