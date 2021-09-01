Tribal child with special needs shifted to home for children

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on an Express report, Tiruvallur district officials shifted five-year-old Karuppasamy, a Narikuravar tribal boy, from his Gummidipoondi hamlet to a home for children with special needs in Chennai on Tuesday. The boy has intellectual disabilities and would be given psychological counselling, therapy sessions, and nutritious food free of cost.

Express had reported how the child was tied to a wooden log as his parents feared he would run away. Collector Dr Alby John took note of the story and instructed the District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer (DDAWO) to visit the village and take action.

The child was shifted to Vasantham Home, a government-aided residential rehabilitation centre for children with special needs, in Mogappair East. About 114 children and adults of various ages, with intellectual disabilities, are undergoing therapy at the centre.

Babu, DDAWO of Tiruvallur, visited the hamlet at Mettutheru and met Karuppasamy. “Based on our interaction, we found the child couldn’t speak and also showed signs of disability in terms of attention and understanding. He was a slow learner and couldn’t comprehend what people were conveying. The parents, too, were willing to shift him,” said Babu.

The boy’s mother, Soundarya (21), accompanied the officer and the boy was given new clothes and admitted to the residential home. The officials said the boy is severely malnourished and underweight by at least 12 to 13 kg. Karuppasamy weighed just 11 kg.

Founder of Vasantham Home, Alli Murugesan, said the child’s health will improve in a week’s time as they would be provide healthy food. “We have various therapy measures to help improve with attention and interaction skills. It will take 15 days for the child to adapt to the new atmosphere and the health to improve. After that, we would do a full-fledged medical diagnosis to find out the exact issue,” she said.

When Express visited the Home on Tuesday, the boy was seen happily playing on the swings and slides. He was also taught the basics of human body parts like the eyes, hands, and nose, but he couldn’t yet understand what was what. “We have a dedicated staff to attend to the child and full care would be given,” she said.

Murugesan added the boy’s mother was welcome to stay there as long as she wanted since it was hard for tribals to grasp the concept of leaving their children for a longer time. However, the mother said she would visit the child once a week. “I am happy my child is getting to stay in this atmosphere and will be provided healthy food and attention,” she said.

Speaking to Express, the Collector said, “We have data of malnourishment among tribals and necessary steps are being taken to address it.”