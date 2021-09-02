For the green gourmands

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spinach in its varied avatars has a special place on our plates. A powerhouse of nutrients, these greens acquire promise and prominence through diverse preparations in Indian households ­— kootu, sambar, saag, and subzi. But we live in a world where old-fashioned poriyals are not enough. The year of pandemic has taught us that for our sense of well-being we must persist in surprise and spontaneity of flavours with equal trials and errors. Nurturing and evolving our taste buds with this green hope are eight delicious recipes using the exotic goodness of bok choy, lemongrass, radish greens, etc.

Trenette Al Pesto Recipe

by Sreepathy Paliath (@agentfoodie)

Ingredients

Basil: 50 g

Pine nuts: 2 tbsp

Grated parmesan: 20 g

Olive oil, Lime juice

A handful of spinach leaves

Baby potatoes: 6-7

French beans: a handful chopped into one-inch pieces

Spaghetti

Salt to season

Butter: 20 g

Method

Make your pesto by blending basil, spinach, pine nuts, parmesan, lime juice, and olive oil. Season it with salt.

Cook the spaghetti, potatoes, and French beans thoroughly. When the spaghetti is cooked, remove and let the vegetables cook till they are soft.

In a pan, melt butter and toss in the vegetables. Saute for a minute or two before adding the pesto sauce and spaghetti. Mix well and serve hot. Finish off with some grated parmesan.

Laal Saag - Bengali style

by Sarika Gupta (@worldfood_onmy_table)

Ingredients

Red amaranth leaves: 2 bunches

Peanuts: 1/4 cup (optional)

Brinjal: 1, small

Onion: 1, small

Garlic: 8 cloves

Green chillies: 2-3

Kalonji/onion/nigella seeds: 1 tsp

Mustard oil: 2-3 tbsp

Salt-to taste

Method

Soak the peanuts for 4-5 hours/overnight (keep them refrigerated). Boil them in salted water for 5-7 minutes.

Wash fresh red amaranth leaves 2 to 3 times. Pluck the leaves and trim the roots.

Peel off the skin on the stalks. Chop finely. Smash the garlic cloves and peels.

Slit the green chillies in half. Cut the brinjal and onion into cubes.

Heat oil in a kadhai. Add mustard oil. Once it hisses, switch to a low flame and add the nigella seeds. When it splutters, add garlic and green chillies. Add the onions, sauté.

Now, add brinjal and amaranth stalks, cooked peanuts and some salt. Cover and cook briefly.

Then, add the amaranth leaves and sauté. It will be done in two minutes.

Taste and correct the salt proportion. Serve with hot rice and dal, preferably moringa dal.

Veg Khao Suey by Sreepathy Paliath (@agentfoodie)

Ingredients

Coriander stems: a handful

Crushed lemongrass: a handful

Garlic: 6-7

Fresh turmeric: 1 piece

Shallots: 7-8

Ginger: 1 piece

Bird’s eye chilli: 3-4

Black pepper: 1 tsp

Coriander seeds: 1 tsp

Salt to season

Vegetable stock: 150 ml or water: 2 cups

Coconut milk: 30-50 ml

Sesame oil: 30 ml

Steamed tofu

Vegetables of choice

Cooked noodles

Method

Make a paste of coriander stems, garlic, turmeric, shallots, ginger, bird’s eye chilli, black pepper, and coriander seeds. You can saute ginger, garlic, and shallots before adding them to the mixture

for paste.

Cook the paste for about 10 minutes in sesame oil till the raw smell fades.

To this, add the vegetable stock or water, some bird’s eye chilli, and crushed lemongrass. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes on low flame before adding coconut milk. Once it comes to a boil, sieve it to get a clear broth.

To the broth, add cooked noodles, blanched veggies and steamed tofu before topping it with fried ginger, fried noodles, roasted peanuts, and some coriander and spring onions. You can add bird’s eye chilli and lime for some extra punch and zing.

Pahadi Lai ki Sabzi (Himalayan Mustard green stir fry) by Hina Gujral (@funfoodandfrolic)

Ingredients

Lai red mustard green: 1 bunch

Mustard oil: 4 tbsp

Dry red chillies: 2, broken

A pinch of asafoetida

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder: 1/4 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

Method

Remove the tough stem from the base of the greens. Wash the leaves in water twice or thrice to make sure they are absolutely clean.

Chop the greens into fine threads, the finer they are cut, tastier is the dish. Heat oil in a thick-bottom wok over high heat.

Once the oil reaches the smoking point, reduce the heat to low. Add the dry red chillies. Fry for 10 seconds or so. Add asafoetida and cook for a few seconds.

Now add the chopped greens, stir to mix. Add salt, turmeric and red chilli powder.

Mix well and cover the wok with a lid. Allow the vegetable to cook on low flame till the greens turn soft. It will take 10-12 minutes. Stir the vegetable at regular intervals to ensure it doesn’t get burnt.

Ensure all the water from the greens in the wok evaporates. Do not cook the greens for too long.

Serve Lai ki Sabzi warm with arhar ki dal and rice.

Note: Since red mustard greens already carry inherent salt, go easy in adding salt while seasoning the vegetable. The same recipe can be made with pumpkin shoots too.

Mustard greens are available in online stores such as Gourmet Garden and Chennai Grocers.

Bok Choy Salad with Garlic Crisp

by Suguna Vinodh (@kannammacooks)

INgredients

Bok Choy greens: 1 head

Indian sesame oil: 1 tsp

Garlic: 3 cloves, finely minced

Red chilli flakes: 1/2 tsp

Soy sauce: 1 tsp

Sugar: 1/2 tsp

Toasted white sesame seeds: 1 tsp

Method

Separate the bok choy leaves individually and wash well. Set aside. Bring a big pot of water to boil. Add the bok choy leaves and blanch the leaves for a minute. Remove and set aside to cool in ice water. Remove the leaves and dry them on a towel. Arrange them on a plate.

Heat oil in a small pan and sauté garlic on a low flame till the garlic is light brown in colour. Switch off the flame.

To the hot oil, add red chilli flakes. Mix well. Add soy sauce and sugar. Mix well to combine.

Sprinkle the chilli oil evenly on the bok choy. Sprinkle sesame seeds and serve.

Tofu and Egg Fried Rice with Thai Basil by Suguna Vinodh

(@kannammacooks)

Ingredients

Peanut oil: 2 tsp (divided)

Eggs: 2

Garlic: 4 cloves, minced

Ginger: 1/4 inch piece, minced

Spring onions: 3 stalks, chopped

Tofu: 100 grams, diced

Brown rice: 2 cups, cooked

Chilli garlic sauce: 2 tsp

Soy sauce: 1.5 tbsp

Sugar: 1/4 tsp

A pinch of salt (if necessary)

Thai basil: 2 tbsp, finely chopped

Unsalted butter: 1 tsp

Method

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a wok and add in the eggs. Scramble the eggs until it’s barely set. Remove from the wok and keep it aside.

Add the remaining oil to the wok. Add the minced garlic, ginger, and spring onions (white root part only). Saute for a few seconds. Add the tofu and toss for a minute. Then, add the cooked rice, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, chilli garlic sauce and a pinch of sugar. Toss well to coat and heat up the rice. Soy sauce is salty. Add a little salt at this stage, if necessary.

Add the rest of the spring onions, chopped basil and butter. Switch off the flame and toss well to combine.

Serve hot.

Moringa Frittata by Sarika Gupta

(@worldfood_onmy_table)

Ingredients

Chickpea flour/ besan: 1.5 cups

Onion: 1, large

Green chillies: 2

Garlic: 2 cloves

Water: 1 cup (minus 1 tbsp )

Kala namak: 1.5 tsp

Moringa leaves: 1 handful or 1.5 cups

Eno fruit salt: 1/4tsp +1/4tsp +1/4tsp

Method

Chop green chillies, garlic and onion together in a chopper.

Take chickpea flour in a bowl and add the vegetables. Add water and kala namak. Use a handheld electric beater for the batter. This will make the batter homogeneous, allow it to incorporate air and make it light.

Add moringa leaves. Make sure you clean the leaves by plucking each leaf.

Keep a small non-stick frying pan on low heat.

Set a dosa pan on another burner on low heat.

Take one cup of batter in a bowl and add 1/4 teaspoon of Eno. Mix well and pour it on the small nonstick pan. Cover and cook it slowly on low heat. Drizzle a little oil on the sides of the frittata and cook it till the sides are brown and the top looks almost cooked.

Grease the dosa pan with some oil. Carefully, flip the frittata on the hot tawa. Cook on low heat for a while. Remove when done.

Let it cool down. Then, cut in quarters and serve with a dip of your choice or ketchup and some salad on the side.