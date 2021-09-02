For the green gourmands

CHENNAI: Spinach in its varied avatars has a special place on our plates. A powerhouse of nutrients, these greens acquire promise and prominence through diverse preparations in Indian households — kootu, sambar, saag, and subzi. But we live in a world where old-fashioned poriyals are not enough. The year of pandemic has taught us that for our sense of well-being we must persist in surprise and spontaneity of flavours with equal trials and errors. Nurturing and evolving our taste buds with this green hope are eight delicious recipes using the exotic goodness of bok choy, lemongrass, radish greens, etc.
Trenette Al Pesto Recipe
by Sreepathy Paliath (@agentfoodie)
Ingredients
Basil: 50 g
Pine nuts: 2 tbsp
Grated parmesan: 20 g
Olive oil, Lime juice
A handful of spinach leaves
Baby potatoes: 6-7
French beans: a handful chopped into one-inch pieces
Spaghetti
Salt to season
Butter: 20 g
Method
Make your pesto by blending basil, spinach, pine nuts, parmesan, lime juice, and olive oil. Season it with salt.
Cook the spaghetti, potatoes, and French beans thoroughly. When the spaghetti is cooked, remove and let the vegetables cook till they are soft.
In a pan, melt butter and toss in the vegetables. Saute for a minute or two before adding the pesto sauce and spaghetti. Mix well and serve hot. Finish off with some grated parmesan.
Laal Saag - Bengali style
by Sarika Gupta (@worldfood_onmy_table)
Ingredients
Red amaranth leaves: 2 bunches
Peanuts: 1/4 cup (optional)
Brinjal: 1, small
Onion: 1, small
Garlic: 8 cloves
Green chillies: 2-3
Kalonji/onion/nigella seeds: 1 tsp
Mustard oil: 2-3 tbsp
Salt-to taste
Method
Soak the peanuts for 4-5 hours/overnight (keep them refrigerated). Boil them in salted water for 5-7 minutes.
Wash fresh red amaranth leaves 2 to 3 times. Pluck the leaves and trim the roots.
Peel off the skin on the stalks. Chop finely. Smash the garlic cloves and peels.
Slit the green chillies in half. Cut the brinjal and onion into cubes.
Heat oil in a kadhai. Add mustard oil. Once it hisses, switch to a low flame and add the nigella seeds. When it splutters, add garlic and green chillies. Add the onions, sauté.
Now, add brinjal and amaranth stalks, cooked peanuts and some salt. Cover and cook briefly.
Then, add the amaranth leaves and sauté. It will be done in two minutes.
Taste and correct the salt proportion. Serve with hot rice and dal, preferably moringa dal.
Veg Khao Suey by Sreepathy Paliath (@agentfoodie)
Ingredients
Coriander stems: a handful
Crushed lemongrass: a handful
Garlic: 6-7
Fresh turmeric: 1 piece
Shallots: 7-8
Ginger: 1 piece
Bird’s eye chilli: 3-4
Black pepper: 1 tsp
Coriander seeds: 1 tsp
Salt to season
Vegetable stock: 150 ml or water: 2 cups
Coconut milk: 30-50 ml
Sesame oil: 30 ml
Steamed tofu
Vegetables of choice
Cooked noodles
Method
Make a paste of coriander stems, garlic, turmeric, shallots, ginger, bird’s eye chilli, black pepper, and coriander seeds. You can saute ginger, garlic, and shallots before adding them to the mixture
for paste.
Cook the paste for about 10 minutes in sesame oil till the raw smell fades.
To this, add the vegetable stock or water, some bird’s eye chilli, and crushed lemongrass. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes on low flame before adding coconut milk. Once it comes to a boil, sieve it to get a clear broth.
To the broth, add cooked noodles, blanched veggies and steamed tofu before topping it with fried ginger, fried noodles, roasted peanuts, and some coriander and spring onions. You can add bird’s eye chilli and lime for some extra punch and zing.
Pahadi Lai ki Sabzi (Himalayan Mustard green stir fry) by Hina Gujral (@funfoodandfrolic)
Ingredients
Lai red mustard green: 1 bunch
Mustard oil: 4 tbsp
Dry red chillies: 2, broken
A pinch of asafoetida
Salt to taste
Red chilli powder: 1/4 tsp
Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
Method
Remove the tough stem from the base of the greens. Wash the leaves in water twice or thrice to make sure they are absolutely clean.
Chop the greens into fine threads, the finer they are cut, tastier is the dish. Heat oil in a thick-bottom wok over high heat.
Once the oil reaches the smoking point, reduce the heat to low. Add the dry red chillies. Fry for 10 seconds or so. Add asafoetida and cook for a few seconds.
Now add the chopped greens, stir to mix. Add salt, turmeric and red chilli powder.
Mix well and cover the wok with a lid. Allow the vegetable to cook on low flame till the greens turn soft. It will take 10-12 minutes. Stir the vegetable at regular intervals to ensure it doesn’t get burnt.
Ensure all the water from the greens in the wok evaporates. Do not cook the greens for too long.
Serve Lai ki Sabzi warm with arhar ki dal and rice.
Note: Since red mustard greens already carry inherent salt, go easy in adding salt while seasoning the vegetable. The same recipe can be made with pumpkin shoots too.
Mustard greens are available in online stores such as Gourmet Garden and Chennai Grocers.
Bok Choy Salad with Garlic Crisp
by Suguna Vinodh (@kannammacooks)
INgredients
Bok Choy greens: 1 head
Indian sesame oil: 1 tsp
Garlic: 3 cloves, finely minced
Red chilli flakes: 1/2 tsp
Soy sauce: 1 tsp
Sugar: 1/2 tsp
Toasted white sesame seeds: 1 tsp
Method
Separate the bok choy leaves individually and wash well. Set aside. Bring a big pot of water to boil. Add the bok choy leaves and blanch the leaves for a minute. Remove and set aside to cool in ice water. Remove the leaves and dry them on a towel. Arrange them on a plate.
Heat oil in a small pan and sauté garlic on a low flame till the garlic is light brown in colour. Switch off the flame.
To the hot oil, add red chilli flakes. Mix well. Add soy sauce and sugar. Mix well to combine.
Sprinkle the chilli oil evenly on the bok choy. Sprinkle sesame seeds and serve.
Tofu and Egg Fried Rice with Thai Basil by Suguna Vinodh
(@kannammacooks)
Ingredients
Peanut oil: 2 tsp (divided)
Eggs: 2
Garlic: 4 cloves, minced
Ginger: 1/4 inch piece, minced
Spring onions: 3 stalks, chopped
Tofu: 100 grams, diced
Brown rice: 2 cups, cooked
Chilli garlic sauce: 2 tsp
Soy sauce: 1.5 tbsp
Sugar: 1/4 tsp
A pinch of salt (if necessary)
Thai basil: 2 tbsp, finely chopped
Unsalted butter: 1 tsp
Method
Heat a teaspoon of oil in a wok and add in the eggs. Scramble the eggs until it’s barely set. Remove from the wok and keep it aside.
Add the remaining oil to the wok. Add the minced garlic, ginger, and spring onions (white root part only). Saute for a few seconds. Add the tofu and toss for a minute. Then, add the cooked rice, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, chilli garlic sauce and a pinch of sugar. Toss well to coat and heat up the rice. Soy sauce is salty. Add a little salt at this stage, if necessary.
Add the rest of the spring onions, chopped basil and butter. Switch off the flame and toss well to combine.
Serve hot.
Moringa Frittata by Sarika Gupta
(@worldfood_onmy_table)
Ingredients
Chickpea flour/ besan: 1.5 cups
Onion: 1, large
Green chillies: 2
Garlic: 2 cloves
Water: 1 cup (minus 1 tbsp )
Kala namak: 1.5 tsp
Moringa leaves: 1 handful or 1.5 cups
Eno fruit salt: 1/4tsp +1/4tsp +1/4tsp
Method
Chop green chillies, garlic and onion together in a chopper.
Take chickpea flour in a bowl and add the vegetables. Add water and kala namak. Use a handheld electric beater for the batter. This will make the batter homogeneous, allow it to incorporate air and make it light.
Add moringa leaves. Make sure you clean the leaves by plucking each leaf.
Keep a small non-stick frying pan on low heat.
Set a dosa pan on another burner on low heat.
Take one cup of batter in a bowl and add 1/4 teaspoon of Eno. Mix well and pour it on the small nonstick pan. Cover and cook it slowly on low heat. Drizzle a little oil on the sides of the frittata and cook it till the sides are brown and the top looks almost cooked.
Grease the dosa pan with some oil. Carefully, flip the frittata on the hot tawa. Cook on low heat for a while. Remove when done.
Let it cool down. Then, cut in quarters and serve with a dip of your choice or ketchup and some salad on the side.