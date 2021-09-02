STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No regards for COVID rules? At Chennai school, 50-70 students crammed into some classrooms

In a worrisome sight at the Government Higher Secondary school in Velachery, more than 50 students were crammed into classrooms against the orders of the State government.

Students seated at the Government HSS in Velachery without physical distancing

By KV Navya
Express News Service

Notably, the institution has the highest strength of students in a co-education government school in Chennai.

When Express visited the school on Wednesday, the entrance looked perfect with hand sanitisers in a corner and only 20-25 students in a classroom, all wearing masks.

But when this reporter visited the first and second floors, blatant violations could be observed.

At least 50-70 students were crammed into some classrooms and most of them had masks below their noses, obviously because it would be suffocating sitting amid so many other students.

At least three students sat on a single bench. All classrooms in both floors blatantly violated Covid norms. 

a classroom packed with more than 45 students | Express

As per the SOP released by the government, only 20 students per classroom should be permitted and necessary arrangements have to be made to conduct classes on alternate days on rotational basis if there are no additional classrooms to accommodate 20 students per classroom.

When a staff was asked about the situation, he said, “There are 36 classrooms here for 600 students. We had no other option. Even if we found a place for them, there are not enough teachers to take classes. So classes were divided into two - one for boys and the other for girls. Irrespective of the number, all had to sit in one classroom.”

A student on condition of anonymity said, “It is difficult to wear mask for more than half an hour. In some classes, some students were made to sit on the floor as space was not sufficient. It was scary.”

The school principal did not wish to comment but said they had no other option.

Officials could not be contacted despite several attempts.

Another official in school education department said all arrangements have been made to accommodate 20 students per classroom and complaints can be registered on the education helpline, 14417.

On the brighter side, Express visited a dozen other government schools, some with strength of more than 2,000 students (classes 9-12), but SOP violations were not witnessed.

