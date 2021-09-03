22.74 lakh people used Chennai Metro in August

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 22.74 lakh passengers availed Chennai Metro trains in August, the highest since services resumed on June 21. Chennai Metro is operating services with 50 per cent capacity as per instructions of the State government. Overall, a total of 44.76 lakh passengers travelled in the Metro since June 21.

The release stated that on August 27 alone, a maximum of 88,579 passengers used the Metro. Meanwhile, 35,180 passengers utilised the QR Code ticketing system, while 12,19,967 used Travel Card Ticketing System.

To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence (Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav) and to celebrate Chennai Day, CMRL in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Young Indians (YI), Chennai Chapter conducted a talent contest, in which over 100 persons participated. The prizes were distributed to winners by Pradeep Yadav, Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail.