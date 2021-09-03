Anna University allows two colleges to start engineering courses in Tamil

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Decks have been cleared for Erode Sengunthar College and Rathinam Technical Campus, to start Tamil medium engineering courses, after finally receiving necessary approval from Anna University (AU) on Thursday.

While Erode Sengunthar will offer 60 seats in Mechanical Engineering stream in Tamil medium, Rathinam Technical Campus will teach Computer Science Engineering in the regional language. The All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) had granted approval to both colleges long back but both were in dilemma over starting the courses this year as they did not receive requisite permission from AU — their affiliating university.

The colleges were worried over the delay in getting permission from AU as the last date for applying for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) ended on August 24. Sources said AU was hesitant to grant approval as it doesn’t have sufficient study material in Tamil to provide these colleges. Besides, they were worried that a number of seats might fall vacant as there could only be a few takers for the courses, and placement issues may also ensue.

However, both the colleges are relieved after getting approval from AU. The permission has come late but the colleges are confident of filling up their seats. “We had surrendered the Tamil medium seats to Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) earlier and had informed that we will admit students only after getting AU approval. Now, DOTE has also postponed the release of rank list for engineering admissions to September 14. All these will favour us,” said V Venkatachalam, principal of Erode Sengunthar college.

‘Several enquiries’

B Nagaraj, principal of Rathinam Technical Campus, said Computer Science stream is in much demand and they are receiving a good number of enquiries for the Tamil medium course. “We won’t face problems in attracting students,” he said