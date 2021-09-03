Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research gets new director

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Balasubramanian Venkatraman has been selected as the new director of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR). He succeeds Dr A K Bhaduri. Dr Venkataraman is a distinguished scientist and director of Safety, Quality and Resource Management Group, and the Engineering Services Group of IGCAR, according to a release.

He joined the 27th Batch of Bhaba Atomic Reseach Centre (BARC) Training School at Mumbai in 1983 and was posted at the Radio Metallurgy Laboratory, IGCAR, Kalpakkam in 1984.

With a research career spanning 37 years, Venkatraman has combined the physics of Non Destructive Evaluation (NDE), a testing and analysis technique used by industry to evaluate properties of a material, component, structure or system for characteristic differences or welding defects, with engineering and technology.