Railways’ new data centre inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new data centre of the Indian Railways was inaugurated by Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas in Chennai on Wednesday.

The data centre will cater to Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and the Mobile Ticketing System over Southern, Southwestern and Southcentral Railways. The old data centre was established in 1985 and over the years had become congested and was badly in need of infrastructure renovation to cater to the steady growth, touching thousands of counters and over nine lakh tickets per day including online ticketing platform IRCTC.

This necessitated establishing a new data centre in the second floor of the Moore Market Complex, said a statement from the railways. The new complex includes rooms for servers, communication equipment, service providers and other technical requirements as well as renovated and refurbished offices of Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Marketing, Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), Railway Console Office, and Data Base Management office.

The centre has 16 racks for servers, 10 racks for communication equipment and includes provision to accommodate future development for the next 20 years, added the statement.