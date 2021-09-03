STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Silambam champ from Chennai seeks sponsors

National-level gold medallist Roshni needs help to attend World Championship in Malaysia

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

17-year-old Roshni’s mother is a domestic worker| Ashwin Prasath

17-year-old Roshni’s mother is a domestic worker| Ashwin Prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is the second consecutive year that 17-year-old Roshni has been invited to participate in an international Silambam competition in Malaysia. However, her dreams have not materialised yet, for she lacks a sponsor to fund the trip.

Roshni, a class 12 student of Government School in Kannagi Nagar, missed her first chance to participate in the World Silambam Championship last year. “I could not afford the airfare and other expenditure, which would come up to Rs 25,000. This time again, they have invited me. The dates are yet to be out. If I get a sponsorship I will definitely go,” says the chirpy girl, who aims to become a doctor. She bagged gold in the Silambam Single Stick and Silambam Weapons event at the National Championship in New Delhi last week.

“We have been struggling through the pandemic as my mother, Maheshwari, is the sole earning member. She is single and is a domestic worker, and used to earn around `6,000 to `7,000 a month. She lost her job during the pandemic, following which our family of five ran into debts. Now, she is earning `4,000 a month as one of the households nearby offered her a job,” said Roshni, who took up the sport at the age of eight.

Silambam, a traditional sport that evolved in Tamil Nadu, is now practised in many parts of the world. The sport caught Roshni’s fancy after she saw a few others practising in her neighbourhood. “My mother encouraged me and thus, I joined the MAIS Academy by paying a monthly fee of `200. I am trained by M Iyannar and M Shankar,” she said.

Most of the students from economically backward families have been practising at the academy, said Shankar. “The major challenge is that schools do not recognise Silambam as a sport, and the students miss out on recognition and scholarship. We urge the State government to recognise it as a sport and ensure that the schools give due recognition to the sport,” he added. Shankar further said that about 30 to 40 girls have enrolled in the academy.

Josephine Valarmathi, State coordinator of National Domestic Workers Movement in Chennai, said many domestic workers lost their jobs during the pandemic and could not nurture their children’s skills or passion. “We urge the State to identify these children and provide them with a suitable platform to showcase their talents,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silambam chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp