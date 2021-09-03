Silambam champ from Chennai seeks sponsors

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is the second consecutive year that 17-year-old Roshni has been invited to participate in an international Silambam competition in Malaysia. However, her dreams have not materialised yet, for she lacks a sponsor to fund the trip.

Roshni, a class 12 student of Government School in Kannagi Nagar, missed her first chance to participate in the World Silambam Championship last year. “I could not afford the airfare and other expenditure, which would come up to Rs 25,000. This time again, they have invited me. The dates are yet to be out. If I get a sponsorship I will definitely go,” says the chirpy girl, who aims to become a doctor. She bagged gold in the Silambam Single Stick and Silambam Weapons event at the National Championship in New Delhi last week.

“We have been struggling through the pandemic as my mother, Maheshwari, is the sole earning member. She is single and is a domestic worker, and used to earn around `6,000 to `7,000 a month. She lost her job during the pandemic, following which our family of five ran into debts. Now, she is earning `4,000 a month as one of the households nearby offered her a job,” said Roshni, who took up the sport at the age of eight.

Silambam, a traditional sport that evolved in Tamil Nadu, is now practised in many parts of the world. The sport caught Roshni’s fancy after she saw a few others practising in her neighbourhood. “My mother encouraged me and thus, I joined the MAIS Academy by paying a monthly fee of `200. I am trained by M Iyannar and M Shankar,” she said.

Most of the students from economically backward families have been practising at the academy, said Shankar. “The major challenge is that schools do not recognise Silambam as a sport, and the students miss out on recognition and scholarship. We urge the State government to recognise it as a sport and ensure that the schools give due recognition to the sport,” he added. Shankar further said that about 30 to 40 girls have enrolled in the academy.

Josephine Valarmathi, State coordinator of National Domestic Workers Movement in Chennai, said many domestic workers lost their jobs during the pandemic and could not nurture their children’s skills or passion. “We urge the State to identify these children and provide them with a suitable platform to showcase their talents,” she added.