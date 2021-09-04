360 students take part in cancer awareness event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Valedictory function of a three-day cancer awareness programme conducted by CANSTOP, a community outreach organisation of the Sundaram Medical Foundation was held on Friday.

Cancer, Support Therapy to Overcome Pain (CANSTOP), in association with Rotary District-3232, conducted its 10th year annual Exhibition, ABC (All a’ Bout Cancer) an inter-school competition online on August 26, 28 and 31.

Around 360 students from 31 schools across Chennai including Interact Club Schools participated this year. The objective of the ABC exhibition is to create awareness on cancer and to develop the research and presentation skills of the students. Extempore speech in Tamil and English, painting competition, one act play and poster presentation, Tamil and English, were some of the events conducted.

Chief Guest J Sridhar, Rotary District Governor 3232 participated in the function and distributed prizes to the students who participated in the competitions.

CANSTOP was started by Dr Vijaya Bharathi Rangaragan, Trustee and Director of Sundaram Medical Foundation in 1998 as a tribute to her husband Dr S Rajgarajan who established Sundaram Medical Foundation in 1994. He succumbed to cancer in June 1998, the release said.