Chennai cop seeks financial aid to represent India at World Bodybuilders Championship

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said it would not be extending any financial assistance and athletes will have to bear the expenses of approximately Rs 1,50,000 per person

A Purushothaman, 42, head constable from the Adyar Traffic Wing

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable from Chennai who has been selected for the World Bodybuilders Championship has sought financial aid from colleagues after the Union government said it cannot fund those taking part.

A Purushothaman, 42, a head constable from the Adyar Traffic Wing, had attended the trials in Chandigarh for the Twelfth World Bodybuilding and Physique Sport Championship 2021, which is to be held in Uzbekistan. A few days ago, the results were announced and Purushothaman was selected in the category of ‘Master Men's Bodybuilding 40-49 years - above 80 kg’.

Purushothaman is the only cop to represent India in this tournament. The letter from the Indian Body Builders Federation said, “...the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is not extending any financial assistance. Therefore the affiliated athletes will have to bear the expenses of approximately Rs 1,50,000 per person which includes airfare, visa and agency charges, lodging and boarding, registration fees etc.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Purushothaman said that training and preparation for the tournament alone would cost him Rs 1.5 lakh and that he has asked his colleagues and the department to help him financially. “I sent out a request a few days back on WhatsApp and colleagues from various police batches have collected Rs 1 lakh so far. I was asked to submit the amount before Monday and am still struggling to meet the needs. With no help from the department and government, it is really hard,” said Purushothaman.

Purushothaman is an eight-time 'Mr Tamil Nadu' title winner (2000, 2001, 2004-2008 and 2018). For over two decades, he has met his own expenses by saving from his salary.

