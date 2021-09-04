Over 80 college students booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 80 former and present students of Pachaiyappa’s College were booked for flouting Covid-19 norms on Wednesday, the first day of reopening of colleges. The students allegedly took out processions in blatant violation of the norms, police said.

Kilpauk police said groups from Tiruttani, Avadi, and Gummidipoondi carried out processions at various locations from Taylor’s Road traffic signal and concluded the event by garlanding the Pachaiyappa’s statue inside the campus. Kilpauk police have registered three separate cases under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 269 and 270 (spreading infection) of the Indian Penal Code.