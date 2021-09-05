Chennai: Armed reserve constable shoots self at Chepauk guest house, critical

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old armed reserve constable allegedly shot himself with a rifle at the government’s old guest house in Chepauk on Saturday night. The incident happened around 8.15 pm and the constable, P Veluchamy from Dharmapuri district, has been admitted to RGGGH and is under intensive care.

Since the bullet entered from his chin, police suspect it could be a suicide attempt, but the reasons are yet to be ascertained. "Luckily, the bullet exited from near his ear, he might not have held the rifle straight. His condition remains critical, but the doctors are doing their best," said a senior police officer.

Veluchamy was posted as a guard at the guest house for the last five days with a 7.62 Bolt Action rifle.