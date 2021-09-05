Nigerians dupe Chennai woman of Rs 4 lakh, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In July, Sneha (name changed) received a message on a matrimonial site that one Mohammed Salim from Netherlands was interested to tie the knot with her. They began talking and a few days later, Salim told Sneha that he had sent her a gift. What followed was an elaborate scheme, at the end of which Sneha was cheated of Rs 4 lakh.

The man who allegedly posed as 'Salim', and his brother, both Nigerian nationals, were arrested by Chennai city cyber cell officers, from New Delhi on August 30. The suspects, O Paulinus Chikeluo (31) and O Cletus Ikechukwu (23), have been remanded in judicial custody.

Paulinus, posed as Salim, a doctor from Netherlands, and Cletus posed as Asif, the groom's brother. Police said the accused used stolen identities to cheat wealthy people on matrimonial sites. The fraudsters bought SIM cards and bank accounts from daily wage labourers or random people they would meet at liquor shops for Rs 10,000.

After 'Salim' told Sneha he had sent the gift, the victim received a call from a woman, who identified herself as a Customs official.

"She told Sneha the gift package contained thousands of Euros, and she had to pay Rs 28,000 for clearing the package. Sneha then was eventually asked to pay Rs 77,000 to convert the currencies, Rs 95,000 to upgrade her bank account, Rs 20,000 for payment delay, Rs 50,000 to cancel the overdue and another Rs 1.35 lakh for a flight ticket for the groom’s brother to visit India," the police said.

Meanwhile, when the victim grew suspicious and refused to pay the money, she received a message from Asif stating that Salim had attempted suicide because she refused to accept his gift. "The fraudster threatened to file abetment to suicide case against the victim," police sources said.

Frightened by the threats, Sneha paid Rs 4.05 lakh to the fraudsters. Police have also seized the cash from the Nigerian duo.