'Debt likely reason for cop’s suicide attempt': Chennai Police

On condition of anonymity, a police source said that Veluchamy had made some phone calls before the incident.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Debt, Loan

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Armed Reserve constable who shot himself with the service rifle on Saturday night at the government’s old guest house in Chepauk is out of danger, police sources said. The police suspect that debt burden might have forced him to take the extreme step.

On condition of anonymity, a police source said that Veluchamy had made some phone calls before the incident. “We are contacting the numbers he had dialled. In a day or two, we would be able to ascertain the exact cause,” the source said.

The incident happened around 8 pm, police sources said, adding that the bullet entering from his chin has arisen suspicion of a suicide attempt. The sources said the bullet of his 7.62 Bolt Action rifle existed from a spot near the ear.

Get rid of suicidal thoughts, seek support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm

