Burglary suspect caught after dramatic chase

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kilpauk police arrested a burglary suspect after a dramatic chase. Police sources said one Mohammad Iqbal of Chetpet had lodged a complaint, saying his shop on New Avadi Road was burgled of Rs 1 lakh. The police registered a case and sifted through CCTV footage, which showed two men breaking open the shutter. The police found fingerprints at the shop matching those of a previous offender, who was arrested a few weeks ago in another burglary case.

The suspect was identified as Rajesh (20) of Avadi, who was released recently. On hearing he was hiding in Mylapore, a team went to arrest him on Saturday night. However, he jumped into the Buckingham Canal, following which the team also jumped in and caught him. Based on information from him, S Vijayakumar (20) was also arrested.