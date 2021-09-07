Drawing attention to the aces

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: When I was 16, I remember my high school friends be fascinated by actor Hrithik Roshan. I definitely was appreciative of his acting and dancing skills; however, I didn’t understand or quite see the appeal. ‘What is wrong with you?’ asked friends. When I was 18, I went on my first date. It was with a long-time friend. We went to the movies, and being film buffs, ended up having a good time. After the date, he walked me home and right before he left, we shared a kiss. But, I did it only because I felt I was expected to or that’s what books and movies taught me. I didn’t enjoy it, but I brushed off the experience.

After all, it was my first date and I told myself I was just nervous. Soon, we started dating and I found myself not feeling any sexual attraction. In our relationship that lasted two years, any conversation related to sex made me uncomfortable. My then boyfriend and I realised my lack of interest in sex. We broke up on mutual terms — for him sex was an essential element in a relationship while I found it repulsive.

After the break-up, I kept questioning myself. ‘Is something wrong with me?’, ‘Will I feel attracted to another person?’ I was too scared to date other people because not wanting to be intimate and not feeling sexual attraction came with a lot of labels. Some people said I was ‘broken’ and that I needed to be ‘fixed’. ‘When closest friends couldn’t fathom my feelings, how will someone I barely knew understand?’ I thought. But I was wrong. Till 23, I refrained from going out on dates and had a list of excuses to give to stay away from one, though I wanted to. I was always scared that my preferences will draw judgements. But, one time, when I signed up on a dating app, I swiped right and met a person and that changed my life. 30 minutes into our date, we were talking about how our feelings had been othered in the past. I was surprised because it felt like I was hearing my own story. My date too didn’t feel any kind of sexual attraction. ‘I don’t care about the sex’ he said. It was refreshing and I was overjoyed when I learned this, but, he had an answer to the questions that plagued me. He told me that people who do not experience an intrinsic desire to have sexual relationships are known as asexuals or aces. ‘There’s a term?’ I thought to myself. I was puzzled but couldn’t contain my joy.

So, after a long date — of discussions about asexuality — I went back home with him. We spoke more about it and he patiently explained other related orientations. We stayed up the entire night talking. It’s been five years since that eye-opening night. We moved in with each other last year and will be getting married in a few months. While our parents don’t know that both of us identify as aces, some of our friends know. They are still in disbelief that such an orientation exists. What’s more shocking to some is that there can be a relationship without sex. Having said that, I also want to clarify that not all asexuals refrain from having a physical relationship. Some do it out of curiosity, some stay sexually active for their partners. In my case, my partner is open to the idea though he doesn’t desire it, while I am completely disgusted by it. So, I have no wish to connect with someone sexually. But, what my partner and I have is amazing. I come from a family that is dysfunctional and I have always yearned for an emotional connection. My partner and I share a wonderful emotional and romantic connection and are extremely happy and comfortable. We don’t feel like defects any more.

The conversations around asexuality have just begun in the city. There was a Twitter Space event in June, which discussed the life and challenges of people who identify as asexuals. It was heartwarming to hear a few stories while some broke my heart. The orientation is often misunderstood and remains under-discussed. It is not the same as celibacy. Asexuality is a spectrum and the umbrella comprises different orientations. For instance, some may be demisexual, wherein they don’t feel sexual attraction until they form an emotional bond with someone. Some asexuals may become sexual later in life while some, who have been sexual could become asexual too. This doesn’t mean they weren’t the said orientations before the change. Both are valid. So, there is a lot to be learnt and understood. But, I am glad we are having this conversation. It’s the first step, right?

I am glad I met my partner. I had someone in this learning journey with me. I was able to embrace my identity. During times of self-doubt, I had someone talking me through it. We want to start a support group for aces in India soon. The idea is to ensure no one feels lonely in this journey. This year, on April 6, the first International Asexuality Day (IAD) was celebrated worldwide. The awareness campaign focused on recognising the full asexual spectrum. This gives me a lot of hope for the future. Maybe there will be a day when the aces aren’t invisible anymore.

