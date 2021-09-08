25% more seats in govt arts and science colleges 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has increased the number of seats in all government arts and science colleges by 25 per cent from this academic year. The Higher Education department on Tuesday issued a Government Order (GO) in this regard, mentioning that these colleges must approach the universities to which they are affiliated, to obtain permission to enrol students in these additional seats.

The State government usually increases the number of seats in arts and science colleges by 20 per cent every year, but more seats are being provided this year as the demand for government colleges increased significantly during the pandemic.

Over 3 lakh applications were received this year for admission to the 143 State government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu, where there were only 1.06 lakh seats. There has also been a rise in the number of applications as almost all Class 12 students passed. To accommodate these students, different sections of society have been demanding more seats in colleges.

Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani said the move would benefit students from economically weaker sections of society. The GO said the Directorate of Collegiate Education has recommended increasing the number of seats by 25 per cent as students from rural areas and economically backward sections would find it difficult to study in private colleges as they cannot afford the fees. On August 17, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said in the Assembly that government arts and science colleges could boost the strength of students by 25 per cent.

Move likely to help economically weaker sections

Over 3 lakh applications were received this year for admission to the 143 State government arts and science colleges, where there were only 1.06 lakh seats. Increasing the number of seats is expected to benefit students from economically weaker sections