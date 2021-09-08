Confronting chest pain 

Dr Gobu P By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chest pain is typically related to a cardiac condition but it can also be a symptom of various other conditions involving the respiratory system, digestive system, bones and muscles, and other aspects of physical and mental health.

Though it is not always necessarily associated with a life-threatening condition, chest pain should never be neglected — irrespective of how mild it is. Based on the causative factors, chest pain can be of different types, including stabbing pain, aching pain, sharp pain, burning sensation, dull pain or tight/ squeezing sensation.

Signs of a medical emergency

It is important to understand when chest pain must be considered a medical emergency and when prompt treatment is required, in order to avoid major complications in the future. Some signs to look out for are:

Shortness of breath: Difficulty in breathing, along with chest pain, may be a sign of heart attack as your heart is struggling to pump blood to your body.

Nausea: A sensation that makes you feel like vomiting, accompanied with severe headaches, dif ficulty in breathing and a tight crushing sensation in the chest, requires emergency medical care.

Light-headedness: When you feel like you are going to faint and are experiencing chest pain, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath, it may be a sign of stroke or heart attack.

Cold sweats: When you sweat not because of heavy exercise or heat but as a response to insufficient oxygen supply. Cold sweats along with chest pain, difficulty in breathing, dizziness and pain in jaw/neck/back/ stomach may be a sign of hear t attack.

Heart-related causes

Coronary artery disease: It refers to blocked arteries of the heart, causing insufficient blood flow and oxygen supply to the heart muscle. This type of chest pain is known as angina, and it can spread to the shoulder, arm, jaw and back.

Heart attack: It refers to damaged heart muscle cells due to reduced blood flow, causing more severe pain usually in the left side or centre of the chest.

Myocarditis: The infection or inflammation of the heart muscle is called myocarditis. It causes chest pain similar to a heart attack accompanied with fever and fatigue.

Pericarditis: It refers to infection or inflammation of the pericardium (membrane surrounding the heart), causing chest pain similar to angina.

Respiratory causes

Pleuritis: Inflammation of the lining of lungs can cause chest pain while coughing, sneezing or breathing.

Pneumonia: Lung infection causing deep, aching type of chest pain.

Pneumothorax: Collapse of the lungs and air in the chest cavity, causing chest pain while breathing.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): A combination of lung diseases leading to obstruction of airflow and difficulty in breathing. It causes chest pain, pressure and tightness.

Asthma: It can sometimes cause chest pain due to shortness of breath.

Gastrointestinal causes

Acid reflux: It is also known as heartburn, where stomach acids move back upwards into the throat. It causes a burning sensation in the chest.

Oesophageal disorders: Oesophageal muscle contractions, hypersensitivity and rupture can all cause chest pain.

Peptic ulcer: Damage to the lining of the stomach or small intestine causing pain or burning sensation in the lower chest region.

Pancreatitis: Infection and inflammation of the pancreas causing lower chest pain.

Hiatal hernia: It is a condition where the upper part of the stomach pushes up into the chest region, causing chest pain.

Gall bladder issues: Problems in the gall bladder can cause pain in the lower right chest region.

Other causes

Other problems that can cause chest pain may include chest injuries, problems with bones, muscles or nerves, damage to the ribs, muscle strain, anxiety, and stress and panic attacks.

When to see a doctor?

It is recommended that you see a doctor immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms: