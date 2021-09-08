Illegal sand mining on Cooum: PWD to submit report soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on a report that appeared in these columns on Tuesday, on the illegal sand mining that is being done at the Cooum River mouth in Chennai, PWD officials in charge have been asked to submit a response on the issue.

“Our officials have already visited the spot, and based on the report, we will discuss the next course of action,” an official told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary to the State Government, Public Works Department, remained unavailable for a comment. TNIE had reported on the theft of sea sand from the Cooum River mouth near Napier Bridge by tipper lorries with fake registration numbers.

While local sources said the illegal operations have been going on for a year, no action had been initiated by the PWD and the police. Apart from a loss to the exchequer, the sea sand, if used for construction, will result in poor quality buildings and put the life of occupants at risk, builders had opined.