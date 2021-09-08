India’s eye donation divide

Dr Srinivasan G Rao By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In India, an estimated 20 lakh people suffer from blindness caused by damages to the cornea. More than a quarter of these cases can be resolved with timely transplantations.

With tens of thousands of new cases every year, the annual demand for corneal transplantations is on the rise. Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital is one of the premier institutes that offers the unique PDEK procedure where a single donated eye can render vision to two or more people.

On National Eye Donation Fortnight, from August 25 to September 8, here’s highlighting the importance of pledging our eyes. An eye donor can be of any sex or age, unless they suffer from AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rabies, Septicemia, Acute leukemia (Blood cancer), Tetanus, Cholera, and infectious diseases like Meningitis and Encephalitis.

Points to keep in mind:

Eyes must be removed within 4-6 hours after death at the hospital or the home of the deceased by a registered medical practioner. It takes 20-30 minutes.

A small quantity of blood will be drawn to rule out communicable diseases.

Eye retrieval does not cause disfigurement.

The identities of both the donor and the recipient are kept confidential.

In relation to eye pledge and eye collection procedures, the eye donation of the deceased has to be authorised by the next of kin even if the deceased has pledged his or her eyes.

Use of spectacles for short sightedness, long sightedness or astigmatism or even those operated for cataract is not a contraindication.

When eye donations cannot be used for transplantation, they are forwarded for research and education. Due to little or no awareness, social or religious reservations and more, eye donations are made by less than 0.5% of the one crore people who die in India in a year.

The author is the regional head of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital