Man electrocuted to death after stepping into puddle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man was electrocuted to death after stepping into a rainwater puddle Monday. The deceased, Krishnaiah of Choolai, was employed as a maintenance personnel at a house in Chetpet. Police sources said that the incident happened when he was walking on Miller’s Road Monday night.

After stepping into a puddle, the man suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the spot. On information from the public, a team from the Kilpauk police station rushed to the spot. However, they found that electricity was passing through the water and asked the local TANGEDCO station to suspend the power supply.

The body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and further investigation was on. Police said TANGEDCO officials were sorting out the leakage in underground power line.