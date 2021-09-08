Tamil Nadu: Two more teachers test Covid positive in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two teachers of a government school in Tiruvannamalai’s Kadaladi village tested positive for Covid on Monday, after one of their colleagues was found to have the disease on Friday. Swab samples were initially collected from 30 students and 20 staff, and while all the students tested negative, two teachers were found to be infected, R Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Service (DDHS), Tiruvannamalai Health Unit District, said. Samples were later collected from the rest of the students and staff, and their results are awaited.

In Chennai, where a student of a private school tested positive, 103 others from the institution were tested for Covid, and all their results returned negative. The infected student has been admitted at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research.

Meanwhile in Dindigul, after a Class 11 student at a private school tested positive, swab samples were collected from 17 of her classmates and three teachers. On Tuesday, all 20 samples returned negative. Since schools in Tamil Nadu were reopened on September 1, more than 20 students and 10 teachers have tested positive.

Three new cases in Pondy

Two Class 12 students at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karayamputhur, Puducherry tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Besides them, a Class 10 student at a school in Karayanputhur tested positive on Tuesday.