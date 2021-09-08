STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Two more teachers test Covid positive in Tiruvannamalai

Two teachers of a government school in Tiruvannamalai’s Kadaladi village tested positive for Covid on Monday, after one of their colleagues was found to have the disease on Friday.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image for representation (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two teachers of a government school in Tiruvannamalai’s Kadaladi village tested positive for Covid on Monday, after one of their colleagues was found to have the disease on Friday. Swab samples were initially collected from 30 students and 20 staff, and while all the students tested negative, two teachers were found to be infected, R Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Service (DDHS), Tiruvannamalai Health Unit District, said. Samples were later collected from the rest of the students and staff, and their results are awaited.

In Chennai, where a student of a private school tested positive, 103 others from the institution were tested for Covid, and all their results returned negative. The infected student has been admitted at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research.

Meanwhile in Dindigul, after a Class 11 student at a private school tested positive, swab samples were collected from 17 of her classmates and three teachers. On Tuesday, all 20 samples returned negative.  Since schools in Tamil Nadu were reopened on September 1, more than 20 students and 10 teachers have tested positive. 

Three new cases in Pondy
Two Class 12 students at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karayamputhur, Puducherry tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Besides them, a Class 10 student at a school in Karayanputhur tested positive on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp