A campaign that champions a change

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All my favourite Marvel characters have superpowers. Thor has his hammer, Captain America has a shield and Iron Man has his suit. Autism is my superpower and I have been able to achieve a lot with this power,” said Pranav Bakshi, the country’s first male model with autism, addressing a gathering of 200 people at We are DisABLEd, a public relations campaign by the Department of MA Media Management, MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

The two-day campaign, which aims to create awareness on social inclusiveness for various disabilities, was inaugurated by the health secretary of Tamil Nadu, Dr J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. “A very valuable subject has been chosen for this media campaign. There are several challenges that differently-abled people face…lack of access to information — for both caregivers and people with disabilities, is one of the many. Everyone has empathy but, we should equip ourselves with the knowledge to understand the challenges of differently-abled people to make our encounters socially inclusive. Campaigns such as this should have specific goals, focus on providing proper messages and eventually reach the goal of ensuring that inclusion is within everyone’s ability. There should be access to information on facilities, inclusive policies and providers too. The challenge is walking the talk, and a change in attitude must be inward,”

he said.

Krithiga Viswanathan,

The first day of the campaign featured a panel discussion on autism and coping strategies featuring psychologist and music therapist Baishali Mukherjee, special educator Krithiga Viswanathan, inclusion assistant (autism specialist) Rachel Chackochen and Thatatrayan Ganapathi Datta, father of Super Singer fame Tejas Sri, a young artiste with autism. The panel discussion was followed by a performance by Tejas, a quick meet and greet with Pranav, a performance by musician Godson Rudolph, a person with visual impairment, and a talk by Govindakrishnan, founder of Nethrodaya.

In the interactive session, multiple layers of the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and the importance of social inclusiveness of the visually impaired took centre stage. “Early intervention is important because of the scope of development. A holistic approach will help a child in ways we cannot imagine. They need both education and guidance to be able to function without an adult’s support,” shared Rachel. Concurring, Krithiga added how inclusion should begin at home. “Caregivers should work on bettering the age-appropriate independent skills of the children. Inclusion can be achieved only when there is an understanding of the condition,” she detailed.

Music, as a medium of evidence-based therapy for autistic children and a social skill intervention, was discussed. “It offers support, helps in generating awareness, reduces stigma, becomes a mode of communication, encourages participation and enhances focus. With social interaction and communication a problem area, this can ease the task of processing social cognitive information,” said Baishali.

Govindakrishnan offered pertinent points on how one can be inclusive and an ally to those with visual impairments. “Besides cornea donation (eye donation), you can become a scribe, read and record lessons, help those in bus stops identify route numbers...assistance can be offered in multiple ways,” he shared. Besides the need for inclusive and integrated schools, he also pointed to the dire need for teachers who were competent in offering specialised coaching. “Instead of having a general B.Ed and special B.Ed, we need inclusive degree programming. We need an integrated setup. We need inclusivity in different aspects – from audio-described toilets to more books in audio formats, for visually impaired children to lead a dignified life,” he said.