CPM seeks Stalin’s intervention in illegal mining of sand from Cooum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) sought the chief minister’s intervention in illegal sand mining from the Cooum mouth near Napier bridge. In a statement, on Wednesday, the party’s central Chennai district Secretary G Selva said, “Field investigations by party leaders in the area revealed that sand has indeed been illegally mined from the river. Field reports also confirmed that illegal operations have been going on for a year.”

The party condemned the PWD for not initiating action against the perpetrators and asked why the police failed to prevent the stealing of sand through lorries in a highly secure area like the Marina Beach. “We request the Government to intervene and initiate a formal investigation.

Legal action should be initiated against any official, who may have aided the operation. It must be investigated if this sand has been used in the construction of any government or private buildings,” the statement added. TNIE, in an article that appeared on Tuesday, originally reported illegal mining of sea sand from the area near Napier Bridge through tipper lorries at midnight.