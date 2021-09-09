Fostering a backyard food forest

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three cents of land, a year’s work and a selection of simple agricultural techniques — the result is a veritable food forest where there was hardly a shrub earlier. The Centre for Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture at the Sustainable Livelihood Institute at Auroville offers the fruits of their year-long labour for the benefit of small-scale farmers and home gardeners. And the learnings are aplenty.

The idea was to see if they can recreate a natural forest but within the small space available to them, begins Raja Ganesh, director of the Centre. “A natural forest would have seven layers — a canopy, small trees, bushes, small plants, ground grass, vines and roots. In this model, we decided to cultivate the food items we need. Hence, the food forest,” he explains.

Lessons in layers

At the institute, given the small amount of space, the canopy trees were relegated to the corners. Raja suggests that you could also have one or two in the part of the land where it wouldn’t get in the way of the other layers. But, for the next layer, Raja’s team was able to break it down into two layers — the first one with coconut trees that were already standing tall and the second with moringa, custard apple, lemon, papaya and banana. Tapioca, sundakkai (Turkey berry), pomegranate and gongura made up the bush layer. The usual suspects — brinjal, tomato, okra and chilli — fill up the small plants category. In the place of ground grass, the team used mint, coriander and a range of greens. You can plant them in rows and do inter-cropping, he adds. The borders were affixed with radish and sweet potato, while the corners got creepers in the form of winged beans, broad beans and cluster beans. And voila! You have your seven layers. Sounds simple enough, right? But, there’s a lot more you can do within this arrangement, it seems.

Raja begins with the ‘banana circle’ model. “What you do is form a raised circle and dig a hole in the centre. You plant the banana trees in the circle. In the pit in the centre, you deposit kitchen waste or any organic waste and water this area. This forms a natural compost yard; as it decomposes, the banana trees would automatically draw their nutrients from this. There would be no need for external inputs,” he explains.

Placing the greens as an intercrop between the bushes or other plants, while being cover crop, would help mulch the ground too. The use of legumes ensures nitrogen fixation in the soil, offering a natural means of nitrogen supply to neighbouring plants. This way, you don’t need any fertiliser for the entire crop. You can use the plant waste as mulch for the ground. Beyond the prescribed seven layers, you can opt for flowering plants along the periphery; these plants — having bigger flowers than say the chilli plant — would attract the pests first and work as a good indicator of what’s to come to the other plants, he details.

Yielding results

“The idea of the food forest is that it will meet your food requirements and that of other plants as well. Over a period of time, you’ll get a harvest from the greens in about 25 days; the small vegetables and bigger greens (like pulicha keerai) will come to you around day-45; in about 60-70 days, you’ll have brinjals and okra and beans; in six months, papaya and moringa will yield fruit depending on the season; banana will follow suit in one year; coconut and mango will take longer but will start yielding in three years. After a period of time, you’ll get some harvest from the forest every day. As you keep replacing the greens and other small plants, you’ll find that you have constant work on the land,” points out Raja.

If you’re raising the food forest for personal use and not commercially, periodic plantation is a good tool for you. Instead of planting all radish saplings on the same day, you could do it every 15 days and thereby stagger the yield, giving you just enough for the house, he suggests. After all, we wouldn’t want the same vegetable every day, would we? Here, the bed model of cultivation would come in handy, he says. “You raise a platform three feet in width, about 10 inches in height and whatever length you prefer.

You place the small plants in the middle and border the bed with radish or any root varieties. This would become intercropping. If you were to use legumes, it would be companion cropping,” he details. Depending on the space you have, you could go for a five-layer or a seven-layer forest; but, the principle remains the same. While it seems like a lot of work, one person and two hours a day is all it takes once you get used to the routine, he notes.

The department’s training institute has used this project to offer workshops to several people over the years. Besides that, the food forest has started providing for their next big project — a seed park; seeds collected from the forest were featured in this year’s annual seed festival hosted by the Institute. “The focus is on a few varieties — one of brinjal, tomato, chilli, etc. The plan is to document them in terms of when do you plant them, how long does it take to flower or bear fruit, what kind of pests is it vulnerable to; covering an entire season. This way, it’s a farming-related initiative. Over a period, we’ll have a database for everything related to that particular plant species,” he explains.

In the meantime, the food forest would continue to offer lessons to those interested. The next workshop is likely to be held in the third week of September. For more details, visit the Facebook page: Sustainable Livelihood Institute.