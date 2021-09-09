Madras HC refuses to quash G.O. on Vinayakar Chaturthi fetters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government on Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations this year.

The court held that the right to life is far more important than the freedom to practise religion. The First Bench observed: “Since the restrictions were imposed in public interest and there is no certainty that the pandemic has altogether abated, the notification cannot be interfered with.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the restrictions were imposed in light of the Covid-19 situation in Kerala, where positive cases soared after festivals.