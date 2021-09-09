Man accosts woman journalist, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accosting a woman journalist in Anna Nagar on Tuesday night. A senior police officer said the suspect, Karthik, a resident of Thirumangalam, is a software engineer and had recently returned from the US. Referring to CCTV footage, the officer said the woman, on a two-wheeler, was stopped twice by Karthik, who was driving an SUV with registration number TN 29 BZ 9099.

The woman, on Twitter, said she ignored him when he first accosted her. However, he then sped up his SUV and intercepted her two-wheeler. “Shouldn’t you be glad I want to talk to you just by looking at you and not your face,” she quoted the man as saying.

She said she approached a traffic cop 10m away. “I told him this guy is clearly on a prowl and they should track him. This dude told me to go to the Traffic control room at Roundtana,” she tweeted. At Roundtana, she said she found none there even after half an hour. Finally she reached K4 Anna Nagar police station.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and Karthik was arrested under Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. However, the woman complained about the lack of mechanism to flag such issues. She said she was forced to run between places to lodge a complaint.

