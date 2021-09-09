Missing youth’s body washes ashore, 3 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Body of a 25-year-old man, who went missing from Abhirampuram, washed ashore at Foreshore Estate Beach on Tuesday morning. The Abhirampuram police said the deceased, R Maheswaran, a resident of Greenways Road, was murdered by his friend in a drunken brawl.

The incident happened on September 4 night, when Maheswaran was drinking with three others. An argument broke out between the two parties and ended with murder of Maheswaran, whose body was carried in an autorickshaw and was dumped in Adyar River.

When Maheswaran did not return, his mother filed a missing complaint on Sunday night. Even as the police were investigating the case, a body washed ashore Tuesday. Maheswaran’s mother identified him, police said, adding that it was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Karthik, friend of the deceased, reached Saidapet court on Tuesday afternoon to surrender. However, police said, he escaped from the court premises, even as the remand procedure was on. Abhirampuram launched a manhunt and arrested him from a hideout. Two others have been arrested based on information shared by Karthik.

36-year-old held for Rs 20cr GST fraud

Chennai: A 36-year-old man was arrested for committing GST fraud by floating several fake companies and ineligible input tax credit worth Rs 20.35 crore, with taxable value of more than Rs 118.17 crore. The man fraudulently obtained registration for 11 business entities using identity related documents of other individuals. It is learnt, he was already under scanner involving fake input credit of more than Rs 263 crore. Despite summons being issued, he was evading investigation.