Steamed staple gets a spin 

CHENNAI: Come Ganesh Chathurthi, vibrantly painted clay dolls, lively music, dance, prayers, lip-smacking food and myriad celebrations take the centre stage at households across the country.

Synonymous to the festival, delicious kozhukattais/modaks (dumplings) are meticulously prepared in the busy kitchens. This year, Roshne Balasubramanian brings five recipes that give a twist to this sweet

celebratory staple.

Kozhukattai remix by Swathi Srikanth Paruchuri

Ingredients

Rice flour: 1 cup

Water: 1 1/4 cups

Ragi flour/Millet flour: Can use for variation (1/2:1/2 rice flour: millet flour)

Salt: A pinch

Oil (Gingelly or Coconut oil): 2 tbsp

Peanuts (Roasted/crushed): 1 tbsp

Idli podi: 2 tbsp

Chilli powder: 1 tbsp

Turmeric: 1 tsp

Salt: as per taste

Asafoetida: 1 tsp

Garlic: 1 tbsp, chopped

Method

Ensure the ratio of rice flour:water is

1:1 1/4. Mix 70 per cent rice flour and 30 per cent of either ragi flour and millet flour the elderly.

To 1 cup rice flour, add 1 1/4 cups hot water and a pinch of salt. Measurements need to be accurate.

It’s important to make the dough when the water is still hot, failing which, it will dry sooner. Water has to be hot but just enough to mix the dough. Grease your hands with a bit of oil to avoid the heat burning the skin.

Once the dough is ready, keep it closed and expose them to air only as and when you are making the amminis. Make them the size of a grape.

To the dough, you may also add tadka.

Roll them into bite-sized minis and steam them for 10 minutes.

In a pan, add gingelly oil/coconut oil. To this, add roasted crushed peanuts. Add idli podi, chilli powder, turmeric, salt and a tinge of asafoetida.

Add chopped garlic and allow it to roast in the oil. When the garlic turns golden, toss in the amminis and ensure they are coated well. Allow them to further cook for a while to get a very mild roasted touch to their skin.

Serve them hot with mint chutney, thenga chutney or a herbed mayo.

Open nutty kozhukattai by Gayathri Nandakumar

Ingredients

Rice flour: 1 cup

Water: 1.5 litres

Jaggery: 1 cup

Grated coconut:1.5 cups

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Blended nut paste: 2 tbsp

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Method

Make a dough using 1 cup rice flour and 1.5 cups hot water. Set it aside.

In a pan, on medium flame, start melting powdered jaggery and add grated coconut. Mix until they blend.

To this, add cardamom powder.

Add ghee and as you see it melting, remove it off the flame.

To this, add a nut paste. Blend nuts of your choice in a mixie without water for just one pulse. It will turn into a nice chunky paste.

Take a lemon-sized dough ball and flatten it. Place a finger in the middle, and form a cavity similar to a taco.

This cavity has to be firm and thicker in comparison to the other parts of the shell. Place the stuffing and seal the extreme edges.

Do not leave gaps between the

shell and the stuffing — keep them intact.

Place a nut or seeds of your choice in the centre. Steam them for 10 minutes.

(Tips: Grease the plate before steaming. Grease your hands well before making the shells).

Oats Kozhukattai by Deepa Chandrasekhar Nandakumar

Ingredients

Kozhukattai dough (Conventional/Readymade flour): 1 cup flour

Water: 1.5 cups

Poha/oats/corn flakes (Crushed and roasted): 2 tbsp

Grated coconut:

1 cup

White sugar/Palm sugar/Jaggery: 1 cup (grated or powdered )

Cardamom powder:1 tsp

Assorted nuts (roasted and crushed):1 tbsp

Method

The making of the dough can be based on the method convenient to you. (I prefer readymade flour as it saves time). Follow the packet for instructions as it varies for

each brand.

The dough needs to be soft with zero lumps, smooth but firm.

The jaggery paagu is the most important factor as it brings in all the other elements together. The ratio should be 1:1/2 jaggery:water.

Once the paagu is ready, add grated coconut and cardamom powder.

Take a small lemon-sized ball of dough, and use your thumbs to spread it. Place the coconut and jaggery paagu mixture on the spread dough.

Sprinkle some crushed nuts on this and close the dough and mould it into a spherical shape. Make as many such spheres as required.

Now, steam them for five to seven minutes based on the size or shape you make them.

Once steamed and when it’s still hot, drop them one by one in jaggery paagu and coat them evenly.

Roll them into the crushed and roasted poha-nuts mixture and allow them to rest for a bit.

Garnish with candied or fresh rose petals and serve.

Note: You can also use corn flakes or oats.

Karupatti kozhukattai by Vijayarani Ravi

Ingredients

Rice flour: 1 cup/rice: 1 cup

Water: 1.5 cups

Karupatti paagu: 1 cup (dissolve 1 cup karupatti grated with 1/2 cup water and thicken until you achieve a thick consistency)

Grated coconut (Mixed with a pinch of rock salt): 2 cups

White sugar: 2 tbsp

Cardamom: 1 tsp

Method

Dough

Soak rice, make a smooth batter out of it. For one cup of soaked rice add water in intervals and grind it to make it a smooth paste.

Cook this on the heat for 10-15 minutes.

It will reach an evaporated doughy consistency.

One can also make the dough with an instant kozhukattai flour.

Ensure that the dough is neither too thin nor thick.

Filling

Karupatti will be hard in texture so you can choose to powder it and then extract the paagu with 1:1/2 ratio karupatti:water.

Mix the paagu with grated coconut and rock salt with white sugar and powdered cardamom as per your taste and set it aside.

Ensure the mix isn’t too juicy.

The dough needs to be hot to enable the moulding of the kozhukattais.

Ensure you make small batches if making large quantities.

Kozhukattais

You may either use readily available moulds or make handmade kozhukattais with your family.

Pinch ball-sized dough, using mild pressure flatten them, scoop the coconut mixture and place it in the middle.

The easiest is the modakam shape, which is to gather the edge of the dough together and shape it like an unbloomed lotus.

The kozhukattais can then be steamed for seven to 10 minutes based on the size.

Navarathna Kozhukattai by Vimala Narayanaswamy

Ingredients

Rice flour: 1 cup

Water: 1.5 cups

Grated coconut: 1 cup

Roasted coconut bits: 2 tbsp

Jaggery: 1cup

Sweetened khoa: 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Roasted melon seeds: 1 tsp

Roasted skinless almond: 1 tsp

Method

Soak rice and make a batter to make the kozhukattai dough or buy packed flour from the store to make the kozhukattai shell.

Take jaggery and water in a 1:1/2 ratio and make a paagu by dissolving jaggery with water until it reaches a stringy consistency. Once the paagu is ready, add grated coconut, roasted coconut bits and cardamom powder and keep it aside.

Mix roasted almonds, melon seeds and khoa. Keep this aside.

Now, move on to making the kozhukattai shell. Ensure it is thick in the centre and thin on the edges so that it holds the weight of the filling. Place the khoa mixture with almonds and melon seeds. On top, place the jaggery coconut mixture.

Add roasted coconut bits and make this in the shape of a somas/empanada.

Ensure all the edges are sealed well.

Steam them for 10-12 minutes.

Once they’re done, you can add some more roasted coconut bits on top and serve.