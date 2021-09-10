Cops restrict Vinayakar Chaturthi plans to homes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city gets ready to celebrate Vinayakar Chaturthi on Friday, the city police, in a move to prevent the spread of Covid-19, banned the erection of Ganesha idols in public spaces and processions to immerse the idols.

Among other restrictions, temple visits are not allowed from Friday to Sunday and traditional sports like Uriyadi are prohibited on the streets. Marina beach, which is a traditional spot for idol immersion, will be closed from Napier’s bridge to Santhome church. Families that celebrate the festival at home are allowed to do the immersion ceremony in nearby water bodies.

People crowding the flower market at Broadway;

HR and CE departments have also made provisions to immerse the idols brought at temples in nearby water reservoirs. The city police commissioner’s office on Wednesday stressed on the need to maintain social distancing and reminded people to sanitise hands after festival shopping.

XThe police pointed to instances of spikes in fresh Covid cases in other States as the reason behind the State’s strict measures. Security would be beefed up across the State and those who violate the restrictions would be punished, the police added.

Home celebrations

Families that celebrate the festival at home are allowed to do the immersion ceremony in nearby water bodies