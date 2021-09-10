STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Now, MNM flags illegal sand mining from Cooum river

Mentioning the TNIE exposé, the statement said, “The biggest concern is that this sea sand is not suitable for construction, and experts have said buildings constructed with it would collapse.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE’s report on Tuesday that prompted CPM & MNM’s responses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the CPM, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has raised concerns over the illegal mining of sand from the mouth of the Cooum river near Marina Beach, which was brought to light by TNIE on Tuesday.

A statement, signed by Kamal Haasan, said there are several concerns, including loss to the exchequer, stealing of sand, inaction of the government machinery, continuation of the illegal operation despite a change in the State government, environmental destruction, and the possible loss of lives due to this sand being used for construction.

Mentioning the TNIE exposé, the statement said, “The biggest concern is that this sea sand is not suitable for construction, and experts have said buildings constructed with it would collapse. If this is the case, who are the ones who used it for construction? Who are the ones who are going to use these buildings? Who is going to be responsible for the lives of people who live in them?”

On Wednesday, The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had sought CM MK Stalin’s intervention on the issue after an independent field investigation by the party’s leaders confirmed the reports of illegal sand mining. TNIE, in an article published on Tuesday, reported the illegal mining of sea sand from near Napier Bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand mining Cooum river Makkal Needhi Maiam
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp