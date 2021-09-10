Now, MNM flags illegal sand mining from Cooum river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the CPM, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has raised concerns over the illegal mining of sand from the mouth of the Cooum river near Marina Beach, which was brought to light by TNIE on Tuesday.

A statement, signed by Kamal Haasan, said there are several concerns, including loss to the exchequer, stealing of sand, inaction of the government machinery, continuation of the illegal operation despite a change in the State government, environmental destruction, and the possible loss of lives due to this sand being used for construction.

Mentioning the TNIE exposé, the statement said, “The biggest concern is that this sea sand is not suitable for construction, and experts have said buildings constructed with it would collapse. If this is the case, who are the ones who used it for construction? Who are the ones who are going to use these buildings? Who is going to be responsible for the lives of people who live in them?”

On Wednesday, The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had sought CM MK Stalin’s intervention on the issue after an independent field investigation by the party’s leaders confirmed the reports of illegal sand mining. TNIE, in an article published on Tuesday, reported the illegal mining of sea sand from near Napier Bridge.