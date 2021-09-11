Four held, one on run for gangrape of 20-year-old

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police arrested four men for allegedly gang raping a 20-year-old woman in a farmland in Melkathirpur village in the district. A search has been launched for one more suspect.

The arrested were identified as Jebanesan, Gunasekaran, Ajith Kumar, and Gunaseelan. Kamaraj is on the run. All five men are in their 20s, said the police.

A senior police officer told TNIE that Gunaseelan, befriended the woman last month and promised to find her a better job with a good salary. The girl, who is from the economically weak family, kept in touch with Gunaseelan.

Earlier this month, Gunaseelan picked up the woman in his car and took her to his farmland in Melkathirpur. Gunaseelan forced her to consume alcohol mixed with sedatives and allegedly raped her, police said. He invited four others – Jebanesan, Gunasekaran, Ajith Kumar, and Kamaraj – and they also allegedly raped her inside the car, the police added.

The woman gained consciousness and raised an alarm, which was heard by the villagers. On noticing people approaching, the five fled in their two-wheelers and car. The woman was dragged out of the vehicle and dropped on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Police said that the girl managed to reach home.

On receiving information, Kancheepuram police registered a complaint and a special team was formed to investigate the matter, which led to the arrest of the four and seizure of a car and two two-wheelers. Five sections, including rape, of the IPC have been slapped on the four, police said. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.