STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NGT panel for Rs 48 lakh fine on erring local bodies

They dumped garbage along eco-sensitive Muttukadu backwaters

Published: 11th September 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

A committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the practice is being carried out in violation of the environmental clearance at Sata Dhangudi hill.

(File photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A joint committee appointed by the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) recommended a penalty of Rs 48 lakh on  three village panchayats – Muttukadu, Navalur, and Padur – in Chengalpattu for failing to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. 

The NGT had constituted the panel after TNIE published a series in October-November last highlighting how illegal landfills cropped-up along the Muttukadu backwaters (flowing through the limits of these three panchayats) and septic tankers dumping raw sewage into the waterbody. 

An analysis of water samples collected from the backwaters revealed that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) in them did not meet any water-quality standard prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the presence of coliform indicated that pollution was primarily due to discharge of untreated sewage and leachate from the municipal solid waste dumped along the banks. A detailed report had been submitted by the committee before the Bench recently. 

The committee found that the local bodies did not implement the SWM rules. It may be noted that the Supreme Court and the Principal Bench of NGT had set March, 2020, as deadline for all local bodies to comply with SWM rules. So, the committee recommended slapping an interim environment compensation of Rs 1 lakh a month from April, 2020, to August, 2021, on each of the three panchayats.   

The committee report, available with TNIE, also found encroachment of government poramboke land along the waterbody.  At Egattur village, a realtor encroached on a parcel of land and laid a tarred road with street lights. A private semiconductor material firm and a shrimp hatchery have made similar offenses. Sources that said the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Revenue Department have initiated action against the violators. 

Besides, the joint committee has made a slew of recommendations with fixed timelines for the village panchayats to comply with. These include ensuring 100 per cent collection of solid waste generated in compliance with SWM rules within six months, avoiding the dumping of solid waste along the waterbody, establishing a micro-composting centre within six months, providing decentralised community soak pits at vulnerable locations within three months to prevent the entry of sewage into the backwaters, and providing a sewage treatment plant within a year. 

The PWD was asked to help revenue officials evict the encroachments within six months and give directions to the State government to implement a scheme to restore the Muttukadu backwaters after conducting a detailed study, the report said. The NGT has posted the case for consideration of the report to September 30. 

What officials say
Muttukadu, Padur, and Navallur panchayats together generate about 10-15 tonnes of garbage every day. It is collected and stored at a temporary yard near to the Muttukadu backwaters. Once in every 15 days the collected municipal solid waste is transferred to the garbage depot at Kolathur panchayat for further treatment

Save Muttukadu backwaters

  • Muttukadu backwaters is recognised as an Important Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Area (ICMBA) by the Union Environment Ministry 
  • It is a flood carrier for the entire south Chennai along with Buckingham Canal
  • The depth of the waterbody has reduced from 30 feet to 3 feet 
  • For Kovalam to get Blue Flag beach recognition, these backwaters should be clean 
  • One of the important parameters to get the international Blue Flag recognition is to have good water quality. If the raw sewage and mixed waste gets flushed into the sea through Kovalam estuary, the government’s initiative to develop Kovalam Beach would fall flat
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp