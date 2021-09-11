TNPL, TNCA matches bring new talents under spotlight

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief coach M Venkataramana is pleased with the way some of the youngsters performed in the TNPL and the senior division league of the TNCA. The first round of the league got over recently and there were some notable performances. The purpose that the Buchi Babu tournament served — one that helped coaches and selectors scout talent — is now done by TNPL due to the pandemic.

The former India off-spinner is confident that many of them will get an opportunity to play for the state in the coming season. “The TNPL gave me an opportunity to see some of the young talents in the state. Despite the pandemic, the quality of the TNPL was top class. B Sai Sudarshan, Saravana Kumar and M Mathivanan are some of them I am impressed with. Once the TNPL got over, many of the boys did well in the TNCA first division league. It showed that they could easily adapt from white ball to red ball cricket, which is a good sign for Tamil Nadu as we are keen to win the Ranji trophy again,’’ said Venkataramana.

Sai Sudharsan, who was a TNPL find, is rated highly by many. They believe the left-handed batsman has a bright future. Sai made 358 runs in the TNPL and 128 runs for Jolly Rovers against Globe Trotters in the first round of the TNCA senior division league. His effort enabled Jolly Rovers earn five points.

“Sai Sudharsan was outstanding with the bat in the TNPL and his commitment on the field is worth a special mention. He was the find of the TNPL and took the center stage and grabbed his opportunity well,’’ said the former NCA coach, adding, “He is only 19 but has shown maturity while batting. He is in great nick, hope he continues in the same way in all forms of cricket for Tamil Nadu and, thereafter, for India.”

Off late, Tamil Nadu has produced many left-arm spinners who went on to play for the state. Rahil Shah, Sai Kishore, Aushik Srinivas, M Siddharth are some of them with each one having his own style. Mathivanan, who was impressive in the TNPL for Trichy, is well on his way to join the list.

“Among the other players who caught our eye in the TNPL was left-arm spinner Mathivanan not only for his bowling, but fielding and exemplary catching abilities. Saravankumar returned supremely fit which allowed him to bowl with a great amount of speed and hit the deck with the right length. He also displayed good hitting capabilities while batting down the order when the team needed these valuable runs. So overall, as a coach, I am happy with the emerging talent,” said the 55-year-old.

The former BCCI spin wing action rectification coach believes that mental health of the players was very important during these challenging times. He is confident that either R Ashwin or Washington Sundar will be available for the state games as they play different formats for the country. He is also keen to work with Vijay Shankar and ensure that the all-rounder once again plays for India. “My mantra will be to put enough runs on the scoreboard on any type of wicket and pick up 20 wickets to win the Ranji trophy,’’ he said.

“Lucky for us, R Ashwin is playing longer format of the game for India and Washy is playing mainly in the shorter versions, so I am sure one of them will be available for Tamil Nadu. Vijay Shankar is an experienced all-rounder we have in Tamil Nadu. I am super excited to work closely with him and help him move up in the ranks to make a strong comeback into the Indian side again,” signed off Venkataramana.