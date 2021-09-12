Chief Secy seeks report on Chennai's monsoon preparedness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Saturday directed the IAS officers who have been appointed as monitoring officers during the ensuing northeast monsoon and those appointed for the 15 zones in Chennai Corporation to send a report to the government on the preparatory measures being taken to face the monsoon.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary chaired a high-level meeting on the precautionary steps to be taken to face the northeast monsoon, which is expected to set in in the first or second week of October. The meeting was attended by secretaries of all departments, representatives of three armed forces, the meteorological department, Central Water Commission, National Disaster Response Force, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and others.

He said officials of all departments should work together to prevent loss of lives and damage to public property. He also said rescue teams should be kept ready. The Chief Secretary further said short-term, medium-term and long term flood-prevention work should be carried out to avoid damage during the monsoon.

This includes desilting of water resources and strengthening of banks of lakes and ponds, removing blocks in stormwater drains, setting up round-the-clock control rooms in all municipal corporations and districts, keeping rescue teams in rural areas ready, keeping sufficient stock of essential commodities in ration shops, and engaging NGOs in rescue operations.