Haven’t got Covid jab? Today’s your chance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to conduct one of its largest Covid-19 vaccination programmes through 1,600 special camps across all the zones on Sunday. Targeting 3.2 lakh beneficiaries, the drive will be carried out from 7 am to 7 pm, and will have eight camps in each of the 200 wards of the corporation.

These eight camps per ward will be conducted by three teams — one static team, which will hold the camps at two locations (one in the forenoon and one in the afternoon) equipped with 400 doses, and two mobile camps. The teams — comprising 1,600 doctors, 1,600 data entry operators, and 1,600 paramedical staff — have been deployed to ensure mobilisation and regulation of crowds, according to senior corporation officials.

“We have also written to colleges to mobilise students whenever college-based vaccination camps are held. We are permitting students to bring their parents for vaccination on the college premises,” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told TNIE.

The city corporation has also associated with Rotary clubs, which would provide vehicles and help in mobilising vaccines, he added. “Through this drive, we want to make sure that everyone gets the two doses,” said a corporation official.

The locations of this drive are available on the city corporation’s website https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/mega_vac_det.jsp which also has details of the sanitary inspectors, who are the coordinating personnel, and their phone members.