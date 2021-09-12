Removal of gangrape suspects from Bar Council: Police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two of the five men, who allegedly gangraped a 20-year-old woman in Kancheepuram, have been identified as lawyers and action to remove them from the Bar Council is underway, police said. One more suspect who had escaped has been arrested in Salem.

The absconding suspect, Kamaraj (28) of Kancheepuram district, was arrested by police from a hideout in Salem on Saturday. Police also said the Tamil Nadu Bar Council was provided with a petition by a group of lawyers to remove Gunasekaran and Jebanesan, identified as lawyers from Tiruvallur, from the council and to cancel their licence to practice.

Police said the main suspect Gunaseelan, who befriended the girl through social media, was remanded in judicial custody along with the other suspect Ajith (23). Gunaseelan allegedly took the girl to a farmhouse and laced her drinks with sedatives before raping her.

“Gunaseelan called four of his friends, who also raped the victim in the car, which was parked in the farm. After gaining consciousness, the victim screamed for help, following which farmers in the area informed the police,” said a police officer. The police are further investigating with all five suspects.