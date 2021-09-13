STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constable sent on 3-day leave for brandishing gun at senior

A constable attached with the Tamil Nadu Special Police force has been sent on a three-day leave for brandishing his gun at an inspector of the same unit.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:41 AM

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A constable attached with the Tamil Nadu Special Police force has been sent on a three-day leave for brandishing his gun at an inspector of the same unit. Police sources said that the matter is under investigation.

Inspector Surendran Nair and constable Govindan were deployed at a sub-jail at Karayanchavadi in Poonamallee, where accused in terrorism cases are lodged. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the inspector questioned the constable for using his phone during duty hours, sources said, adding that the exact motive is yet to be ascertained. 

