Number of Covid-19 clusters goes down in Chennai

Similarly, 872 streets in the city have active cases at present, while last month the numbers were up to 1,068 streets. The number of clusters with over five cases have also reduced. 

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Covid-19 clusters, especially large ones with over ten cases, have come down in the city.  Last month, the city had four clusters with over 10 cases, however, now only Saligramam has a cluster of 14 Covid-19 cases. Similarly, 872 streets in the city have active cases at present, while last month the numbers were up to 1,068 streets. The number of clusters with over five cases have also reduced. 

At present, the city has 748 streets with less than three cases, 124 streets with three or more cases and 25 streets with five or more cases. Around the same time last month, the city had 869 streets with less than three cases, 44 streets with more than five cases. “Consistently mobilising residents for vaccination and strict containment measures have helped in not only preventing clusters from increasing but also in reducing them to some extent,” said a corporation official.

Vax stock shortage defers prize distribution
Nagapattinam: Lack of Covid-19 vaccines at camps organised as part of the statewide inoculation drive on Sunday did not disappoint villagers in Vedaranyam block as much as waiting longer for the prizes they were promised in return for taking the jab. The presidents of several village panchayats had set out to bring more people to the vaccination camps. A few panchayat heads announced exciting prizes for those who take the jab. Though such villages saw a huge turnout, hundreds of them were sent back due to unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines at the camps. When contacted, the Collector said, “We had a total of 31, 716 vaccines and used all of them in Sunday’s mega camp. The turnout was huge and unexpected.”

