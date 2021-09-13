TNIE CMD’s Exec Secy passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: T Srinivasa Varadhan, who was Executive Secretary to the Chairman and Managing Director of The New Indian Express Group, passed away in Chennai on Sunday. He was 81. Varadhan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Born on February 20, 1941, he joined the group in May 1968. His work spanning 53 years will be remembered for his tirelessness, dedication and sincerity. The New Indian Express Group sincerely condoles his loss and shares its heartfelt grief and prayers with the bereaved family. His family can be contacted on 7010568779.