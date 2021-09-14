Art for a hunger-free neighbourhood

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2020, India ranks 94 out of 107 countries, in terms of food security and malnutrition. The existing GHI score of 27.2 suggests that the country has a level of hunger that can be classified as ‘serious’. About 14 per cent of India’s population is undernourished and has a child stunting rate of 37.4 per cent.

As governments, businesses, NGOs and individuals across the country are fighting this alarming situation and working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 2 of ‘zero hunger’, city-based NGO, Neighbourhood Foundation has been lending its support to end the social problem. Recently, the NGO flagged Feed by Art, a nationwide art competition for school students, to raise funds for hunger relief efforts.

“Our organisation’s primary focus has been the upliftment of rural communities in the fields of health, education and an umbrella of other social causes. To achieve this, the first step was to provide the basics. Food for sustenance and nutrition became an important aspect. So, the foundation launched a hunger-relief project called Feed@100,” says Divya Suryaprakash, communication manager of the NGO, discussing the foundation’s Zero Hunger mission.

“For every Rs 100 received as donation, the foundation feeds three people and two animals (strays and zoo animals). Many zoos are in dire need of help. Lack of funding and resources have put the nutrition of animals at risk and we are focusing on providing food to animals in such places.”

So far, the organisation has provided about 3,000 meals to homeless people and animals and is now looking to scale up its support across India. “Such a large-scale initiative requires community support and Feed by Art was born to enable this social effort. The competition is also a precursor to observe World Food Day which falls on October 16,” she notes.

Paint a message

The registration fee of Rs 100 for the competition will be channelled entirely towards food relief. “The competition will be held virtually. There are four different categories wherein children from classes 1 to 12 can participate. Each category will have a specific theme and children will have to submit paintings relevant to it. The submissions can be made through e-mail or WhatsApp,” she says.

Through the initiative, the Foundation also hopes to create a record for most participation for an art event and find a place in five record books including the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Guinness Book of Records, Limca Book of Records and World Book of Records. “We are expecting around 50 lakh registrations from across India to succeed in this attempt and provide 2.5 billion meals to homeless people and animals in need,” she adds.

The foundation will soon launch another initiative that will focus on the power of one rupee. “With the contributions, we will be chalking plans to empower villages in the fields of education, infrastructure, sanitation and hunger/nutrition. We will be launching it soon,” she says.

Registration and submission is open till September 25, and the results will be announced on October 10. The artworks of the winners (from all the categories) will be painted on the walls of one or more metro cities with a mention of the student’s name.

The participants will be rewarded e-certificates. Winners will be awarded cash prizes, medals and trophies.Register over WhatsApp (7200741106) or by visiting the foundation’s website, nhf-global.org/feedbyart/