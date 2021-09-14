STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nurses hired for Covid-19 duty angry over being denied food, lodging

The staff nurses alleged 198 staff nurses were posted on Covid-19 duty at the KMCH during the peak of the pandemic.

Nurses recruited for Covid-19 duty at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital protest on the Directorate of Medical Education campus on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 100 staff nurses who were recruited for Covid-19 duty on a six-month contract and posted at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital protested at the Directorate of Medical Education campus on Monday after allegedly being denied accommodation and food by the hospital management.

The staff nurses alleged 198 staff nurses were posted on Covid-19 duty at the KMCH during the peak of the pandemic. They were provided accommodation and food in a hotel. But the management suddenly asked them to vacate the hotel from Monday.

They assembled in front of the matron office and demanded that they be provided accommodation and food as they have nowhere to go since the instructions were given suddenly and they hail from other districts. Later, they moved to the DME campus and demanded that the higher officials intervene.

Speaking to TNIE, S Rajesh, State General Secretary, MRB Covid-19 Nurses Association, alleged that the hospital has been doing this repeatedly. “All other hospitals are giving accommodation and food. Since the number of Covid-19 cases came down, the nurses are being treated as unwanted.” Rajesh also said the government should give them job security.

They are repeatedly given six-month extensions, and are not sure when this will be stopped. A senior doctor at the hospital said, “We can give accommodation only to staff nurses on Covid-19 duty. Now, only 25 per cent of the staff are utilised and the rest should arrange their own accommodation and food. We are acting on instructions from higher officials.”The nurses dispersed after officials at the DME promised them accommodation and food for now.

