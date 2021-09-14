Striving to end starvation

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Take a pledge to fight against hunger.’ These words on their social media gives us a gist of the work Help on Hunger Foundation has been doing since April 2020. Founded by three friends and their families, the NGO began feeding the homeless during the lockdown. “When the first lockdown was announced in 2020, beggars gathered before my house every day and asked for leftovers. We saw families gathering on main roads to beg for groceries. It was this painful sight that propelled a few of us to come together for a larger cause,” says Allen Samuel, founder.

In the initial days, nutritious meals were prepared in Allen’s kitchen and distributed to the destitutes with the help of volunteers. The team provided 50-100 meal packets and water bottles, twice a day. By July 2020, word spread and funds poured in. “People donated as much as they could. We approached celebrities to take the word out to a larger crowd on social media and that helped us,” shares the Thoraipakkam resident. One of their biggest projects for World Food Day on October 16, 2020, was to ensure nobody went without food in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu. They prepared 5,000 packets of chicken biryani and the initiative was flagged off by director Venkat Prabhu.

The team also distributed grocery kits to gypsy families around Chennai from August till the year-end. “Upon reaching out to them, we realised that even milk packets are a luxury in these communities. They save as less as `25 to survive for the month. We arranged milk cards for some of these families in Kannagi Nagar,” says Allen. The team has also adopted 175 members of the leper settlements near Chengalpattu and have been supplying them with grocery kits every month, he says.

Allen iterates that the idea is to abolish hunger by providing dignified meals. “Upon calculating, we realised it’s possible with `35. We are urging people to donate just that amount and be a part of someone’s happiness. We have pinned areas where there’s a big homeless population. People can help us in three ways — with financial aid, food materials or volunteer with distribution. We’ve distributed over 1.5 lakh meals and have helped 100s of families. Our goal is to shut down the NGO soon after the city becomes hunger-free,” he says.

To donate, call: 9962077780 or Instagram @helponhunger