Two die after inhaling poisonous gas in water sump at Choolaimedu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two workers died after inhaling toxic gas in a water sump of an under-construction building at East Namachivayapuram in Choolaimedu on Monday.The deceased, Muthukrishnan (40) from Thiruverkadu and Sulthan (25) from West Bengal, had built the water sump about three weeks ago and on Monday entered to clean it. “Both fell unconscious upon entering the sump. The neighbours rushed them to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival,” said the police.

Based on a complaint from Muthukrishnan’s wife, Choolaimedu police registered a case and arrested D Raj Babu, the contractor, and are on the lookout for land owner, K Balu (59), an employee of the State Electricity Board, who bought the 900 sqft land, and where construction began a month ago, said the police. Raj Babu should have ensured that the workers checked for gas before entering the sump, but he was not present at the spot, said the police.