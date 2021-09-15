STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

College student, whose tip-off led to murder of history-sheeter, hacked to death

Ranjithkumar was in his house in the wee hours of Wednesday when a four-member gang entered his house and hacked him to death in front of his family, police said.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

The deceased include four adults -- two men and two women, and a teenage boy

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old college student was allegedly killed in front of his family in Kancheepuram by a gang that suspected that he informed its rival gang about the murder of one Ramesh it committed five days ago.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as S Ranjithkumar, 23, a resident of Kadapakkam and a student in a private college. Ranjithkumar was in his house in the wee hours of Wednesday when a four-member gang entered his house and hacked him to death in front of his family, police said.

On last Saturday, one Ramesh, 35, a history-sheeter, was murdered by a gang while he was waiting for a bus from Kadapakkam to Kasimedu. “Ramesh had murdered a man in the same locality several months ago and was presenting himself at the police station frequently. Since he was afraid that the rival gang would murder him, he was staying at his relatives’ house in Chunambedu,” said the police. 

The gang that Ramesh belonged to suspected that Ranjithkumar, who was friends with men from the other gang, must have informed them about Ramesh staying at his relatives’ house. At around 3 am, the gang murdered Ranjithkumar and fled.

The Chunambedu police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
College student murder case Chennai history sheeter murder case Kasimedu Chennai gang rivalry
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp