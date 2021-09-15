College student, whose tip-off led to murder of history-sheeter, hacked to death

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old college student was allegedly killed in front of his family in Kancheepuram by a gang that suspected that he informed its rival gang about the murder of one Ramesh it committed five days ago.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as S Ranjithkumar, 23, a resident of Kadapakkam and a student in a private college. Ranjithkumar was in his house in the wee hours of Wednesday when a four-member gang entered his house and hacked him to death in front of his family, police said.

On last Saturday, one Ramesh, 35, a history-sheeter, was murdered by a gang while he was waiting for a bus from Kadapakkam to Kasimedu. “Ramesh had murdered a man in the same locality several months ago and was presenting himself at the police station frequently. Since he was afraid that the rival gang would murder him, he was staying at his relatives’ house in Chunambedu,” said the police.

The gang that Ramesh belonged to suspected that Ranjithkumar, who was friends with men from the other gang, must have informed them about Ramesh staying at his relatives’ house. At around 3 am, the gang murdered Ranjithkumar and fled.

The Chunambedu police registered a case and further investigations are on.